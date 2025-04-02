Sudhir Mishra questions Adolescence's top rank on Netflix India, takes a dig at recent bad scripts Bollywood producer-director Sudhir Mishra has raised questions about the British series 'Adolescence' being liked in India. In a rather sarcastic take, the filmmaker has taken a dig at scriptwriters.

Apart from his great films, Bollywood's veteran producer-director Sudhir Mishra is also famous for expressing his opinion openly. On Wednesday, the award-winning filmmaker gave his opinion on Netflix's British show Adolescence being a hit in India and getting a lot of praise. Along with this, he has also raised a question on its top spot on Netflix India. But don't get baffled by his first sentence, because he took a dig at recent poor script writings while comparing it to Adolescence's slow-burning storyline.

Sudhir Mishra's take on Adolescence

Sudhir Mishra gave his reaction to this British series through his X account. 'How come Adolescence is the No 1 show on Netflix India? All conventional wisdom is against it. Indians are not supposed to like slow Burners. It violates every rule taught by bad scriptwriting schools. It spirals down instead of soaring up. It’s the best news in years,' read Khoya Khoya Chand director's tweet.

Don't miss a good taste

Sudhir Mishra watched Adolescence only after his friends and director Hansal Mehta and Shekhar Kapur praised it on social media. However, a user objected to Sudhir Mishra's reaction to Adolescence and said that people in India like the British series because it is liked in the West or abroad. Responding to this reaction of the user, Sudhir Mishra said, 'No, good taste should not be abandoned. Good wine can be abandoned considering it is elite, but not great stories. Don't bring it down, but lift the masses. If you want to walk shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the world and compete with them, then this is it.'

Adolescence is the story of a 13-year-old boy

Produced by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham and directed by Philip Barentini, Adolescence is a four-episode mini-series, which is the story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller (played by Owen Cooper), who is arrested for the murder of his classmate.

