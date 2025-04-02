Madhuri Dixit's fan from underworld called her to Dubai, had planned murder after no show: Report Madhuri Dixit too could not escape the eyes of the underworld don. One decision of the actress even forced her to leave the country. Read further to know the whole story.

The underworld has dominated Bollywood for years and this fact is not hidden from anyone. There was a time when film stars used to dance to the tunes of the underworld. Moreover, work in the film industry was also given on the recommendation of the underworld don. In this era, there was also an actress who never bowed down to their evil intentions. She was none other than everyone's favourite actress Madhuri Dixit. Writer and senior journalist Jitendra Dixit had made major revelations in his recent podcast. Read further to know what he said.

Underworld don pressurised Madhuri to visit Dubai

At that time Madhuri Dixit had become the number one heroine of Bollywood. There was no dearth of her fans and she was giving hit after hit. Probably, this is the time when underworld don Anees Ibrahim's eyes fell on her. This don used to take advantage of Bollywood heroines for his debauchery. Many film stars used to come to perform at his party. He also used to give them expensive gifts. In this way, he started following Madhuri Dixit and started pressuring her to visit Dubai. Even after calling her many times, the actress was not afraid of him and refused. Anees did not like this act of Madhuri, he took this matter to ego and planned to kill the actress.

This is how the actress' life was saved

In a recent podcast, Jitendra Dixit presented excerpts from a conversation with police officer Avinash Dharmadhikari and told how the shadow of underworld don was hovering over Bollywood, due to which Madhuri Dixit's life was also spent in fear. Let us tell you, Anees Ibrahim was none other than Dawood Ibrahim's brother, who used to run many drug cartels. 'This story was also told to me by Avinash Dharmadhikari, in a way he had saved Madhuri Dixit's life. Anees Ibrahim was pressuring Madhuri Dixit to come to Dubai, with wrong intentions. He used to call many other heroines as well, give them gifts and do whatever he wanted. He also had his eyes on Madhuri Dixit. She refused to go and did not bow down to his condition. This enraged Anees Ibrahim and he decided that Madhuri would be murdered. This information reached the crime branch and the crime branch provided security and kept watching. Then Madhuri Dixit also went out of the country for a few years. This was a big threat, but Madhuri saved herself from it and neither visited the don,' Dixit revealed in the podcast.

