Box Office Report: Sikandar or L2: Empuraan, which film earned more on Tuesday?

The Indian box office witnessed a clash of the two most anticipated movies on Sunday. This includes Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Sikandar and Malayalam star Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan. Both films had a good start on the first day of their theatrical release. Talking about the box office collections in India, Salman Khan's Sikandar surpassed Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan by grossing Rs 26 crores on the first day while the Malayalam film minted Rs 21 crores only, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Sikandar vs L2: Empuraan Box office collection: Day 3 (First Tuesday)

The Salman Khan starrer Sikandar's earnings were a bit slow at the box office comparatively on Tuesday. AR Murugadoss's directorial which hit screens on Sunday, a day before Eid minted Rs 19.5 crores with a dip of 32.76% as compared to the first Monday (Eid holiday) where the film managed to earn Rs 29 crores in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Talking about the Malayalam film L2: Empuraan, the film earned only Rs 7.85 crores on the first Tuesday with a dip of 29.60% compared to the first Monday.

Box office clash between Sikandar and L2: Empuraan

The much-awaited Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandaana starrer saw a clash with Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan on Sunday, March 30. The Malayalam film which was released on March 27 earned a total of Rs 11.15 crores on the first Monday across India while the Bollywood film Sikandar grossed Rs 29 crores on the clashing Sunday. The net domestic collection of Sikandar and L2: Empuraan now stands at Rs 74.4 crores and Rs 70.15 crores respectively.

Here's why L2: Empuraan was criticised

With a decent start at the Indian box office, the sequel of 2019's Lucifer, L2: Empuraan is facing criticism over political and social themes in the film. It is significant to note that three days after the release of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, Mohanlal shared an apology responding to the concerns over political themes in the film. In a recent development, the makers of the film have informed that they have agreed to remove a little over two minutes of scenes from the movie.

Sikandar and L2: Empuraan cast

Directed by AR Murugadoss and written by Rajat Arora, Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal, the film stars Salman Khan as Sikandar, Rashmika Mandanna as Saisri, Kajal Aggarwal as Vaidehi and Sharman Joshi as Amar in the lead roles. On the other hand, the Malayalam-action thriller film L2: Empuraan is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Copy. The film features Mohanlal as Khureshi-Ab'raam, Prithviraj Sukumaran as Zayed Masood, Rick Yune as Shenlong Shen and Abhimanyu Singh as Balraj in the pivotal roles.

