Australia equal all-time T20 World Cup record with dominant win over Oman

Australia ended their T20 World Cup campaign today with a dominant nine-wicket win against Oman in Pallekele. However, this win meant nothing for Australia as they were already out of the tournament, having lost to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in the previous two matches. Nevertheless, they signed off on a high and also equalled an all-time record for the fastest 100-plus run-chase in the history of T20 World Cup.

Mitchell Marsh and his men chased down the target of 105 runs in just 9.4 overs, equalling England's record in this regard, who had chased down 116 runs in just 9.4 overs. Australia feature again on this list, having chased down 102 runs in just 10.2 overs against Sri Lanka in the inaugural edition of T20 World Cup in 2007.

Fastest 100-plus run-chase in T20 World Cup history

9.4 overs (Target: 116) by England vs USA in 2024

9.4 overs (Target: 105) by Australia vs Oman in 2026

10.2 overs (Target: 102) by Australia vs Sri Lanka in 2007

10.5 overs (Target: 129) by West Indies vs USA in 2024

11.4 overs (Target: 126) by England vs Australia in 2021

Adam Zampa disappointed despite winning the POTM award

Adam Zampa won the player of the match award for the sixth time in the T20 World Cup as he picked up four wickets in the game. However, he was extremely disappointed as the win meant nothing and Australia's campaign had already ended.

"To be honest, mate, it’s been a really tough few days. There are some pretty quiet voices around the group right now. We’re feeling flat about the World Cup ending so early for us. We genuinely felt we’d built something over the last few years and had a clear brand of cricket we believed would stand up. Unfortunately, when the pressure came, it just didn’t work for us. So it’s disappointing.

"We’ve built something over the last few years, and in big tournaments everyone has to play their role. Unfortunately, when it mattered most, we couldn’t quite get it done. You’d always rather take wickets than not, but honestly, it’s not really on my mind right now. I’m pretty disappointed overall. I’m certainly not ready to be flying home tomorrow," Zampa said.

