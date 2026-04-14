Nine dead, 15 injured in boiler explosion at Vedanta Power Plant in Chhattisgarh's Singhitarai

Raipur:

At least nine people died and 15 others were injured in a major boiler explosion at Vedanta Power Plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district (Singhitari village) which triggered panic and chaos in the locality. The explosion led to a stampede-like situation as workers rushed to escape to safer places, leaving around 30–40 workers seriously injured. Several of the injured, many in critical condition, and were rushed to nearby hospitals for immediate treatment. Officials are yet to confirm the exact cause of the explosion.

Sakti district SP Praful Thakur said, "Nine people died and 15 injured in a boiler blast at Vedanta Power Plant in Singhi Tarai area of Sakti district. The injured have been taken to hospital in Raigarh."

Soon after reciving the news, emergency response teams and local administration officials rushed to the spot started the rescue operations.

As per the preliminary information, the accident was reported at 2 pm. At the time of the explosion, all the workers were inside the plant and were working. The sudden explosion created panic in the entire premises, however, the relief and rescue operations have been started immediately after the incident.

(Report: Sikandar Khan)