US FDA flags manufacturing lapses at Dabur's Silvassa plant; company issues clarification

New Delhi:

Dabur India has come under scrutiny after the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) reportedly identified several deficiencies at one of the company's manufacturing facilities located at Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The observations relate to maintenance practices, data integrity concerns and manufacturing processes, raising questions about compliance standards at the plant. The findings stem from an inspection conducted by the US regulator in January 2026. The facility is significant for the company as it manufactures products that are supplied to the American market, where Dabur has a strong presence in the Ayurvedic and healthcare segments.

US FDA raises data integrity concerns

According to the inspection observations, the US FDA found issues linked to data integrity and record-keeping practices at the manufacturing unit. The regulator alleged that certain manufacturing records had been falsified to conceal the use of equipment for products other than those officially approved for production. Such observations are considered serious as they relate to the accuracy and reliability of manufacturing documentation, a key requirement for pharmaceutical and healthcare product compliance.

Contamination risks highlighted during inspection

The inspection report also pointed to hygiene and storage-related concerns at the facility. US FDA inspectors reportedly found bird's excreta inside the raw material warehouse, located near packaging materials. The presence of such contaminants in storage areas can raise concerns about product quality and manufacturing controls. In another observation, inspectors noted discrepancies between company records and actual sample conditions. While internal records reportedly indicated that certain samples had passed quality checks, FDA investigators found contamination in those samples during their review.

Why the inspection matters

The US market remains an important destination for Dabur's Ayurvedic and healthcare products. Any regulatory observations from the US FDA can have implications for exports, compliance requirements and investor sentiment. While the inspection findings have drawn attention, industry observers will now be watching how the company responds to the observations and whether additional regulatory actions follow in the coming months.

Dabur responds to US FDA observations

Meanwhile, Dabur India has issued a clarification following observations made by the US FDA regarding its manufacturing facility in Silvassa. In a written communication submitted to the BSE, the company sought to address concerns raised in the inspection report and reaffirmed its commitment to regulatory compliance.

According to Dabur, the Silvassa plant is primarily engaged in the production of petroleum jelly meant for export markets. The company confirmed that a US FDA inspection team visited the facility in January 2026 as part of its regulatory review process.

Responding to concerns highlighted in the inspection report, Dabur stated that bird's excreta were found in a section of the facility. However, the company emphasised that the area was located far away from the actual production zone and did not affect manufacturing operations.

No product quality issues detected: Dabur

Dabur maintained that the US FDA inspection did not identify any defects or quality-related issues in the products manufactured at the facility. The company said that none of the products inspected during the review was found to be compromised. It stressed that product quality and safety standards remain intact and that the observations were not related to defects in finished goods.

Company implementing FDA recommendations

The FMCG major also assured investors and regulators that it is taking the inspection findings seriously and is acting on the recommendations made by the US regulator. According to the company, all suggestions and corrective measures advised by the US FDA are being implemented in full. Dabur reiterated its commitment to maintaining high manufacturing standards and complying with all applicable regulatory requirements.

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