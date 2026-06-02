Cocktail 2 trailer out: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika's film promises love, chaos and unforgettable summer memories

New Delhi:

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Cocktail 2 has finally been released. It tells the story of three people, quite like its predecessor film, Cocktail (2012), which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

Cocktail 2 trailer out

The film tells the story of Kunal (Shahid), Ally (Kriti) and Diya (Rashmika), and how they navigate love and friendship together. Going by the trailer, one can expect fun, friendship, love and betrayal, with the touch of modern-day connections. Rashmika and Shahid seem to be longtime sweethearts in the film, with Kriti, somewhere, coming in the way. Watch the trailer of Cocktail 2 here:

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna talk about Cocktail 2 trailer

Speaking about the trailer, Shahid Kapoor shared, “Cocktail 2 is what summer feels like. It has madness, emotion, humour, romance and a lot of heart. It’s the kind of film you want to experience with your friends. We had an amazing time making it, and I think that energy really comes through in the trailer.”

Kriti Sanon said, “What I love about Cocktail 2 is that it feels stylish & visually refreshing, but also very relatable & modern. The relationships are messy, warm and real in their own way. The characters are beautifully flawed & the film is a toast to friendship & love from today’s lens. And honestly, the music just takes everything to another level! ”

Rashmika Mandanna added, “For me, Cocktail 2 feels like a beautiful mix of love, friendship and all the emotions that come with figuring life out. The trailer really captures the warmth and fun spirit of Diya, Ally and Kunal. Make it a movie outing with friends, partners and family and catch the experience on the big screen.”

Producer Dinesh Vijan shared, “Maddock is built by storytellers. We’re thrilled to finally be partnering with Luv Ranjan, who is the writer, producer and creative backbone of this film, and who has written one of the most relevant rom-coms I’ve come across in a very long time. My dearest and oldest friend, Homi Adajania, directed the first film I produced 23 years ago. I believe today’s generation is looking for deeper connections and more authenticity. People are relying less on other highs and letting love to be the biggest high of all. And I believe this film gives love hope”..

Luv Ranjan added, “What has always fascinated me about relationships is that they’re never simple. People are constantly trying to balance friendship, attraction, expectations and their own emotional baggage. Cocktail 2 explores all of that through a world that feels young, fun and contemporary.”

Director Homi Adajania said, “This is a story about people trying to do the right thing while their hearts have other plans. Funny, messy, emotional and I’d say a little reckless. If this trailer leaves you wanting to jump into our world, we’ll be thrilled to have you with us on this entertaining roller coaster!

A Maddock Films and Luv Films production, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan, and directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 releases in cinemas worldwide on June 19.

Also read: 'Boss, at this point…': Pritam slams trolls accusing him of copying Cocktail 2 song Mashooqa