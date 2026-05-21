'Boss, at this point…': Pritam slams trolls accusing him of copying Cocktail 2 song Mashooqa

New Delhi:

Music composer Pritam is once again facing plagiarism allegations after the release of his latest track Mashooqa from Cocktail 2. Hours after the song dropped, several social media users pointed out similarities between the track and the 1993 Italian song Se So Arrubate A Nonna. Now, Pritam has reacted to the criticism, and he clearly isn’t amused by the constant scrutiny around his music.

Pritam slams trolls accusing him of copying Cocktail 2 song

Taking to Instagram Stories, Pritam shared a strongly-worded note addressing those accusing him of copying tunes every time he releases a song. “Every single of my song release comes with set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called ‘imaginary similarities’. Same people, same 'inspired by' thesis. Boss, at this point you are my unpaid PR team. I just want to say guys NOT NICE (sic),” he wrote. Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRITAM)Pritam

Fans are pointing out this similarity in both the tracks:

Pritam once addressed plagiarism claims

This isn’t the first time the National Award-winning composer has landed in the middle of such conversations. In the earlier phase of his career too, Pritam had often faced allegations of his music sounding “inspired” by international tracks. Once, he had addressed the speculations, stating that he "did make mistakes initially". In a 2016 interview with HT, Pritam had addressed plagiarism claims and said, "Yes, I did make mistakes initially. But once I realised it, I have been particular about my music. However, people keep making false allegations, because it’s easy to do that. Since the last three years, I have stopped taking false allegations seriously. For example, the Iranian band that said I had plagiarised ‘Pungi’ (Agent Vinod; 2012) had to give an apology in court for using my name falsely."

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 has been directed by Homi Adajania, who also helmed the original Cocktail starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. The upcoming film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The film releases on June 19.

The film also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. Costume design has been handled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, while the choreography has been done by Vijay A Ganguly, who also choreographed Dhurandhar’s popular track Shararat featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza.

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