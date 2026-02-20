Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Rain to disrupt NZ vs PAK Super 8 clash in T20 World Cup? Here's Colombo weather forecast

Rain to disrupt NZ vs PAK Super 8 clash in T20 World Cup? Here's Colombo weather forecast

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: ,Updated:

New Zealand will face Pakistan on Saturday to get the Super 8 round of T20 World Cup 2026 underway. However, the iffy weather in Colombo is likely to play spoilsport in the clash. On that note, let us have a look at the Colombo weather forecast on Saturday.

It has been incessantly raining in Colombo
It has been incessantly raining in Colombo Image Source : AP
Colombo:

Colombo weather is once again making the headlines ahead of the opening Super 8 clash between New Zealand and Pakistan. The match is on Saturday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, but it could be disrupted significantly due to rain. It rained a lot on Friday, on the eve of the clash and there is more in the offing on Saturday.

According to Accuweather, Colombo is set to witness a lot of rain in the lead-up to the clash. There is more than 50% chance of rain from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. There are also scattered thunderstorms predicted as per Google weather around 7 PM and this could majorly disrupt the start of the match and even toss could be delayed.

It will stay cloudy even after 8 PM, which opens up a possibility of further rain playing spoilsport in Colombo. DLS seems certain to come into play and both teams, Pakistan and New Zealand, would be wary of the conditions on offer.

New Zealand, Pakistan aim for winning start in Super 8

Meanwhile, even though rain is in the offing, both New Zealand and Pakistan will be aiming to start their Super 8 round campaign on a high note. There is a little margin for error in this round as even a single loss will put a team under a lot of pressure. New Zealand lost only one out of four matches in the group stage but they went down meekly to South Africa and would want to put their best foot forward against the men in green.

As for Pakistan, they lost by 61 runs to arch-rivals India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo but registered wins over the Netherlands, USA and Namibia. Having said that, Salman Ali Agha and his men will have a point to prove as they are yet to beat a big team in this World Cup.

Squads

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell(c), Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah

Also Read

South Africa to tour New Zealand for five T20I after T20 World Cup, IPL-bound players to skip series

Bumrah, Arshdeep and Hardik in race to break Ravi Ashwin's all-time T20 World Cup record for India

No comeback for Steve Smith as Australia make one change for dead rubber T20 World Cup clash vs Oman
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Nz Vs Pak New Zealand Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2026 Weather Forecast
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\