TMKOC: Olympic medalist Aman Sehrawat surprises Gokuldham Society with grand entry | WATCH

Aman Sehrawat, India's proud Olympics medalist, who once expressed hsi fondness of the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to make a grand entry on the show in a special episode. A promo of the upcoming episode is doing rounds on social media wherein Aman can be seen making entry into the Gokuldham Society to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. He was joined by the creator of TMKOC, Asit Kumarr Modi.

''Jalsa hoga aur bhi shaandaar, jab aayenge Ghokuldhaam mein Olympic winner Aman Sehrawat!'' the makers wrote along with the promo. In the special promo, Aman Sehrawat is also seen performing aarti on Ganesh Chaturthi and said, ''I am deeply thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this celebration and to meet the artists of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Watching the show has been a source of joy and relaxation for me, especially during tough times.''

In the special promo, Aman Sehrawat is also seen performing aarti on Ganesh Chaturthi. In the clip, he is heard saying how whenever he got sick or tired, he used to watch episodes of TMKOC on TV and immediately he used to heal and begin his practice for wrestling. He also mentioned that he is happy to meet all the actors of the show.

