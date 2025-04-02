Forbes Billionaire List 2025: Who is India’s richest woman and what's her net worth? The Forbes Billionaire List 2025 is out, and India’s wealthiest woman this year is Savitri Jindal, the matriarch of the OP Jindal Group and a Haryana MLA. With a staggering net worth of $35.5 billion, she ranks as the third richest Indian, behind Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

The Forbes Billionaire List 2025 has been released today, and guess who is India’s wealthiest woman this year? Savitri Jindal, chairperson emeritus of the OP Jindal Group and a member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly, holds the title of India's richest woman with a net worth of $35.5 billion. This positions her as the third-wealthiest person in India, only behind Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Jindal, the only woman among India’s top 10 billionaires, presides over a business empire that spans steel, power, cement, and infrastructure. The OP Jindal Group, founded by her late husband Om Prakash Jindal, was divided among their four sons after his untimely death in a 2005 helicopter crash.

The Jindal business legacy

Her son Sajjan Jindal, based in Mumbai, heads JSW Steel, JSW Cement, and JSW Paints. Under his leadership, JSW Infrastructure went public in 2023, and in 2024, he expanded into electric vehicles, acquiring a 35% stake in MG Motor India, a subsidiary of China’s SAIC Motor. Meanwhile, Naveen Jindal, based in Delhi, manages Jindal Steel & Power, adding to the family’s industrial footprint.

List of India’s top billionaires in 2025 as per Forbes

The ten richest Indians this year and their estimated net worths are:

Mukesh Ambani – $92.5 billion (Reliance Industries) Gautam Adani – $56.3 billion (Adani Group) Savitri Jindal – $35.5 billion (OP Jindal Group) Shiv Nadar – $34.5 billion (HCL Technologies) Dilip Shanghvi – $24.9 billion (Sun Pharmaceuticals) Cyrus Poonawalla – $23.1 billion (Serum Institute of India) Kumar Birla – $20.9 billion (Aditya Birla Group) Lakshmi Mittal – $19.2 billion (ArcelorMittal) Radhakishan Damani – $15.4 billion (DMart, Investments) Kushal Pal Singh – $14.5 billion (Real Estate)

India’s billionaire count reaches a new high

India has hit a record 205 billionaires, adding five new names to the list this year. However, their combined wealth has dipped slightly to $941 billion from last year’s $954 billion, primarily due to currency fluctuations and stock market trends.