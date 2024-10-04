Rubina Dilaik finally reveals face of her twin daughters on occasion of Navratri | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rubina and Abhinav

On the occasion of the first day of Navratri 2024, TV actress Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla delighted their fans by finally revealing the faces of their twin daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva. Taking to their Instagram handles, the duo jointly shared a series of pictures of their twins on Thursday. ''On this auspicious occasion of Navratri introducing Edhaa & Jeeva (E&J). Thank you all for waiting patiently!'' the duo wrote in the caption.

See the post:

The heartwarming post was flooded with congratulatory messages and blessings for the newborns from fans and fellow industry members. One user wrote, ''They’re such dolls! Congratulations once again to the both of you and lots of love and blessings to the beautiful E and J.'' ''So pretty .. adorable like mata rani .. mini ma durga. God bless both of you,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Ek rubina hai aur ek abhinav....power of both of you....lots of Love to the couple.''

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcomed their twin girls on November 27, last year. After nearly one month, new parents in town Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla officially introduced their daughters to their fans.

On December 27, the one-month birthday of her daughters, she treated fans with glimpses of her daughters and revealed their names.

The actor named her beautiful daughters- Jeeva and Edhaa. In September 2023, Rubina Dilaik confirmed her pregnancy through her social media handle. Taking to Instagram, Rubina dropped a string of images from her recent vacation with Abhinav.

Abhinav and Rubina became a household name after their stint in the 14th edition of Bigg Boss. On the show, the duo also revealed that they were on the verge of getting divorce when they decided to give their relationship a chance and entered the reality show.

