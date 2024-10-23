SL vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sri Lanka vs West Indies match in Pallekele

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sri Lanka will be up against the West Indies in the second ODI in Pallekele

West Indies came close to turning one on Sri Lanka in the ODI series opener in Pallekele before giving up all the advantage and now are being left to level the series in the second game on Wednesday, October 23. The top-order collapses were common for both the teams in the first ODI, however, the manner in which the repair jobs were done was the difference and that will be the West Indies' focus as they aim to stay alive in the series - don't let the run-rate fall while still being able to keep enough wickets till the 40th over mark to be able to kick on at the end.

Sri Lanka did it magnificently as the 137-run partnership between skipper Charith Asalanka and debutant Nishan Madushka came in very quick time when the hosts were required to chase down a DLS adjusted target. West Indies will also have to come up with better bowling plans especially in the middle overs when a partnership was building on and they practically had no answers.

Sri Lanka too sort of were in danger of losing the plot with the ball when the partnership between Sherfane Rutherford and Roston Chase started to threaten but the rain interrupted at probably the right time. Sri Lanka will eye a much more clinical performance while the visitors will have a win on their minds.

My Dream11 team for SL vs WI 2nd ODI

Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Alick Athanaze, Kamindu Mendis (c), Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage (vc), Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Keacy Carty

Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Nishan Madushka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh