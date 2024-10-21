World Iodine Deficiency Day 2024: What is it? Know symptoms, causes, diagnosis and treatment

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know the causes, symptoms and treatment for iodine deficiency.

Every year, we observe World Iodine Deficiency Day on October 21. The awareness day is mainly for the sake of raising attention to this relatively common health issue that is often overlooked and not taken seriously. Being the essential mineral to the functions of our body, iodine is important and should not be rendered deficient in our body, as serious complications are seen with such deficiency.

What is Iodine Deficiency?

Iodine deficiency is low levels of iodine in the body for the production of thyroid hormones. Thyroid hormones are assumed to regulate metabolism, growth, and other functions. Without iodine in the body, there is an inability to produce enough thyroid hormone, and a number of health conditions will arise.

According to the World Health Organization, iodine deficiency happens to be one of the most preventable causes of mental and developmental disabilities throughout the world. It is, indeed an imposing problem because nearly two billion people in the world are suffering from iodine deficiency. The risk levels are the highest among pregnant women and children.

Symptoms of Iodine Deficiency:

Goiter in the neck

Tiredness and weakness

Weight gain

Hair loss

Dry skin

Lack of concentration and memory

Slow growth and development

Causes of Iodine Deficiency

There are many causes leading to iodine deficiency, among them being:

Iodine deficiency is mainly caused by inadequate intake of iodine diet. Pregnant and breast-feeding women require more iodine than others to ensure their own health as well as their baby's development. If they do not use enough iodine-rich food, then these women have a higher risk of iodine deficiency.

Diagnosis of Iodine Deficiency:

Diagnosis is usually quite straightforward and can be made with minimal tests that include urinalysis or blood tests, checking on the levels of thyroid hormones, and an ultrasound to check for a goitre. In some cases, a radioactive iodine uptake test would also be recommended, and this will usually be necessary for the assessment of thyroid functions.

Treatment of Iodine Deficiency:

This mainly depends on the severity of its treatment. In most cases, it can easily be dealt with by taking more iodine-rich food items or by the use of iodine supplements. In severe cases, a doctor may prescribe thyroid hormones to enhance thyroid function.

