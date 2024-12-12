Jio offers new year treat to crores of users, launches affordable plan with 200 days of validity

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio new year welcom offer

Jio has brought some exciting news for its millions of users! The largest telecom company in India has introduced a new Happy New Year Welcome Plan that offers fantastic benefits, including unlimited 5G data and unlimited calling. This plan comes with a long validity of 200 days, so users won’t have to worry about recharging their Jio number frequently.

Jio New Year Welcome Plan

The new plan is priced at Rs 2025, celebrating the New Year. With this plan, users get 2.5GB of high-speed internet data every day, which totals to 500GB over the entire validity period. This special welcome offer is available from December 11 until January 11.

For those using 5G smartphones, this plan provides unlimited 5G data. Just like other Jio recharge plans, users will also enjoy free calling and national roaming, allowing them to call any number across India without extra charges. Additionally, subscribers will get complimentary access to popular food and security apps, such as AJIO and Swiggy.

As part of this plan, users will receive a shopping coupon worth Rs 500 for AJIO, a Rs 150 discount for Swiggy, and a substantial Rs 1,500 discount for booking flights through EaseMyTrip.

Meanwhile, the new regulation from TRAI regarding the traceability of OTP messages has officially come into effect today, promising significant advantages for the country’s 1.2 billion mobile users. This initiative was introduced by the telecom authority to tackle the issue of SMS fraud.

Originally set to launch on November 1, the rollout was delayed due to requests from telecom operators and the need for additional preparation, eventually rescheduling the implementation to December 10. Now, it is finally up and running.

In straightforward terms, this means that identifying the sender of any commercial message will become much simpler. This development will aid in preventing fraudulent messages from being delivered to users' phones directly at the network level.

