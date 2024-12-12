India's Test record at The Gabba as Border-Gavaskar Trophy moves to Brisbane

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's famous win at the Gabba: Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj celebrate.

After a 10-wicket thrashing in the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval, India face the stern task of taking on Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane in the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Once renowned as the fortress, the Gabba in Brisbane is a stronghold for the Australian men's cricket team. Australia have always loved coming to the venue for a Test as it makes them feel at home more than any other ground in the country.

Having won the second Test, Australia will come to Brisbane as the favourites. However, India won the last time they played a Test match at the Gabba and therefore they can take heart from that performance.

India's Test record at The Gabba

Team India played its first Test match at the Gabba on November 28, 1947. The Lala Amarnath-led side was up against a formidable Australian team.

Under the leadership of Sir Donald Bradman, Australia routed India by an innings and 226 runs. India's next visit to the venue came in January 1968 when a Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi-led side took on Bill Lawry's Australia. The match turned out to be a close contest but Australia prevailed in the end and won by 39 runs.

Team Opposition Result Start date India Australia Lost by an inns & 226 runs 28 November 1947 India Australia Lost by 39 runs 19 January 1968 India Australia Lost by 16 runs 2 December 1977 India Australia Lost by 10 wickets 29 November 1991 India Australia Draw 4 December 2003 India Australia Lost by four wickets 17 December 2014 India Australia Won by three wickets 15 January 2021

India have played a total of seven Test matches at The Gabba in Brisbane with a solitary win, a drawn fixture and five losses. India's only win at the venue came in January 2021 when they beat Australia by three wickets under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant are the five players who were a part of India's playing XI in that game and are members of the touring party in Australia for the ongoing series.

The 3rd Test will start on December 14 (Saturday) at 5:50 AM IST.