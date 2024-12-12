Thursday, December 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India's Test record at The Gabba as Border-Gavaskar Trophy moves to Brisbane

India's Test record at The Gabba as Border-Gavaskar Trophy moves to Brisbane

India began the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 with a stunning 295-run win over Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. However, Australia made a roaring comeback at the Adelaide Oval by winning the pink-ball Test by 10 wickets. The third Test will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Dec 12, 2024 7:04 IST, Updated : Dec 12, 2024 7:34 IST
India's famous win at the Gabba: Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj celebrate.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's famous win at the Gabba: Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj celebrate.

After a 10-wicket thrashing in the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval, India face the stern task of taking on Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane in the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. 

Once renowned as the fortress, the Gabba in Brisbane is a stronghold for the Australian men's cricket team. Australia have always loved coming to the venue for a Test as it makes them feel at home more than any other ground in the country.

Having won the second Test, Australia will come to Brisbane as the favourites. However, India won the last time they played a Test match at the Gabba and therefore they can take heart from that performance.

India's Test record at The Gabba

Team India played its first Test match at the Gabba on November 28, 1947. The Lala Amarnath-led side was up against a formidable Australian team.

Under the leadership of Sir Donald Bradman, Australia routed India by an innings and 226 runs. India's next visit to the venue came in January 1968 when a Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi-led side took on Bill Lawry's Australia. The match turned out to be a close contest but Australia prevailed in the end and won by 39 runs.

Team Opposition Result Start date
India Australia Lost by an inns & 226 runs 28 November 1947
India Australia Lost by 39 runs 19 January 1968
India Australia Lost by 16 runs 2 December 1977
India Australia Lost by 10 wickets 29 November 1991
India Australia Draw 4 December 2003
India Australia Lost by four wickets 17 December 2014
India Australia Won by three wickets 15 January 2021

India have played a total of seven Test matches at The Gabba in Brisbane with a solitary win, a drawn fixture and five losses. India's only win at the venue came in January 2021 when they beat Australia by three wickets under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant are the five players who were a part of India's playing XI in that game and are members of the touring party in Australia for the ongoing series.

The 3rd Test will start on December 14 (Saturday) at 5:50 AM IST.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement