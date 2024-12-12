Delhi gym trainer hit with five bullets as shooters open fire, two arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi gym trainer Ravi was shot in a park where he was sitting with his friends.

In Delhi’s Trilokpuri, a young gym trainer was shot five times while he was warming himself up by a makeshift bonfire in a park. The victim has been identified as Ravi and is currently admitted to Max Hospital in critical condition. The Delhi Police have arrested two accused in the case, Rohit and Golu. It was revealed that another accused named Sunil alias Golu had an old rivalry with Ravi.

The police said that Ravi’s family had a rivalry with the family for over 10 years and there are many cases filed against them too. Reportedly, both Ravi and the accused have a criminal past.

A case of attempted murder has been registered against the accused and an investigation has begun in this connection.

The entire incident took place when Raju, who is a bodybuilder, was warming himself up by a fire along with his friends in a park. Ravi was initially rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where he was declared to be in critical condition and sent to Max Hospital in Patparganj.