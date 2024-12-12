Haemoglobin to increase from 7 to 14 in a week, Swami Ramdev suggests eating THESE things will show difference

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Haemoglobin to increase from 7 to 14 in a week

It is important to balance proteins, vitamins, and nutrients in a healthy body. Deficiency of any one nutrient can cause many diseases in the body. Haemoglobin is a type of protein found in the blood, which is found in red blood cells. The job of haemoglobin is to deliver oxygen to the body's tissues. If there is more or less oxygen in all parts of the body, then haemoglobin balances it. However, sometimes people start having a deficiency of haemoglobin in their bodies. Especially women have much less haemoglobin than other people. Due to this problems start arising. If your haemoglobin is low, then haemoglobin can be increased by taking some Ayurvedic remedies and including some things in the diet.

According to Swami Ramdev, haemoglobin can be increased easily by including certain things in the diet. People who have haemoglobin of 7 can increase it to 14 within a week. Let us know what things you should eat for this so that haemoglobin increases rapidly.

How to increase Haemoglobin and what to eat?

Drink carrot, beetroot, and pomegranate juice - To increase haemoglobin, you must drink beetroot, pomegranate, and carrot juice once a day. This will increase the blood in your body and within a week the effect on haemoglobin will also be visible. In winter, it is the season of carrots, beetroot and pomegranates are also available in plenty. You should make this juice and drink it daily. Apart from this, if you drink wheatgrass juice or mix it a little in this juice, then its benefits will increase even more.

Eat dates, figs, and raisins - Soak 5 dates or dried dates in water overnight and eat them in the morning. Along with this, eat 5 figs and 8-10 raisins in the morning on an empty stomach. Eating this will increase your haemoglobin rapidly. All these things will make the body healthy and strong from the inside and the body will also start getting strength. Eat these things continuously for a week. Your haemoglobin will start increasing rapidly. Drink half a glass of fresh sugarcane juice in winter. This will also be very beneficial for the body. Hemoglobin will also increase.

