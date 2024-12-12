Shivering in chilly cold? Follow THESE tips and tricks to keep your hands and feet warm

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Follow THESE tips and tricks to keep your body warm

When the winter season starts, keeping your hands and feet warm becomes a very challenging situation. These body parts often feel the cold first. It is more difficult to warm these body parts. In winter, people wear socks at night to keep their feet warm, but just wearing socks is not enough. In this article, we will tell you how you can warm these body parts.

1. Layer appropriately to keep your body warm

The key to keeping yourself warm in winter is to dress well. Even if you are at home, layer well. Wear thin, moisture-wicking gloves. Wear T-shirts and mittens. Wear thermal socks on your feet and wear woolen shoes. Keeping your body warm helps maintain blood circulation in your body parts

2. Stay Active

Being active improves blood circulation, which naturally warms your limbs. Even light exercise like walking or running can increase blood flow to your arms and legs. Walking, jogging or stretching helps stimulate blood flow. Try light exercises like clenching and unclenching your fists or rolling your ankles to warm up your hands and feet. These activities are easy to do anywhere.

3. Avoid tight clothes and accessories

Don't rest in tight gloves, socks, or clothing to keep warm. This can impede blood circulation. Choose clothes that fit well but are not too tight for proper blood flow and insulation.

4. Use a hot water bottle

Hot water bottles are a tried and tested solution to stay warm in winter. By placing a hot water bottle near your feet while sitting or sleeping, you can quickly create a cozy environment to ward off the cold. Small hot packs can be used to warm your hands. To make this trick even more effective, wrap the hot water bottle in a soft cover or towel to keep it warm for longer.

5. Drink home-made hot beverages

Hot beverages made with natural ingredients like ginger, cinnamon, and turmeric can help keep you warm from the inside out. These spices are known for their heat-generating properties, which increase blood circulation and keep your body comfortable during winter. A warm cup of herbal tea or spiced milk before bed not only maintains your body temperature but also promotes relaxation, leading to a good night's sleep.

6. Massage your hands and feet

Massaging your hands and feet on cold days is a simple but effective way to keep them warm. Regular oil massage stimulates blood circulation, which helps warm blood move freely through your body. This improved circulation not only helps retain heat but also prevents numbness and discomfort that can occur during the cold season.

You can use warming lotions or oils containing ingredients such as menthol, eucalyptus, or cinnamon, which enhance the feeling of warmth. Apply the lotion or oil to your palms or feet and gently massage in circular motions.

