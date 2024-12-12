England: Indian student dead, 4 people injured in Leicestershire road accident

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

An Indian student was dead and four others injured in a road accident in eastern England's Leicestershire. 32-year-old Indian student Chiranjeevi Panguluri died on the spot. Injured people were hospitalised with serious injuries, the police said.

The Leicestershire Police said, "Chiranjeevi Panguluri died on the spot as a passenger in a car that ended up in a ditch and three co-passengers, one woman and two men, and the driver were all taken to hospital. The accident was reported on Tuesday."

They added a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. However, later, he was released on bail. All those involved in the collision reportedly hail from Andhra Pradesh.

"Chiranjeevi Panguluri, 32, was the passenger in a grey Mazda 3 Tamura, which was travelling county bound from Leicester towards Market Harborough, before leaving the road and coming to rest in a ditch," a police statement read.

"Mr Panguluri, from Leicester, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other passengers, one woman and two men, in the vehicle and the driver were all taken to hospital. The two male passengers remain in hospital with serious injuries which have been described as not life-threatening," it added.

"Officers remain keen to speak to anyone who may have been travelling along the A6 on Tuesday morning and witnessed the collision. They would also like people to check whether they have captured any footage on dash cam equipment," the Leicestershire Police statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: US warns Russia may use new 'lethal missile' against Ukraine again in 'coming days'