Ajit Pawar along with Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal visits Sharad Pawar's residence to wish his birthday

National Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar wished his uncle and chief of a rival faction, NCP (SCP) Sharad Pawar on his birthday on Thursday. Sharad Pawar turns 84 today. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister along with his wife and party leaders, including Praful Patel, and Chhagan Bhujbal visited the residence of Sharad Pawar to wish him on his birthday.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister took to X to extend his birthday wishes. Junior Pawar wrote on X, " Best wishes to Sharad Pawar Saheb on his birthday! May you get good health and long life."

Meanwhile, the Pawar family saw a bitter split since Ajit Pawar took away the main NCP to form the government with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra in July 2023.

Ajit Pawar's meeting with Sharad Pawar is part of a usual custom in which the nephew meets him every year to wish his mentor's birthday.

