Ricky Ponting hails England's budding talent as best Test batter in world cricket

Ricky Ponting has heaped praise on England's Harry Brook who has dethroned Joe Root as the number one Test batter in the world. Ponting hailed Brook as the best Test batter in world cricket and heaped praise on him for his outstanding success away from home.

"He probably is (the best Test batter in the world) right now," Ponting said on the ICC Review.

"He is doing some pretty amazing things and most of them he is doing away from home.

"That's his seventh hundred now away from home out of eight or nine hundreds and it's the way he gets his runs, with class and he gets them quickly under this new regime and I love watching him play."

Brook is enjoying a blazing run in the red-ball format. The 25-year-old has registered two centuries and a fifty in England's ongoing three-match Test tour of New Zealand. Brook's 171 helped England beat the Blackcaps by eight wickets in the first match of the series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The right-handed batter made the most out of the second Test match as he scored 123 and 55 and led England to a 323-run win at Basin Reserve in Wellington. He was also adjudged the Player of the Match (POTM) for his remarkable performance.

Brook's red-hot form has helped him dethrone his compatriot and teammate Joe Root as the new number-one batter in the latest ICC Test batting rankings. Brook has accumulated 898 rating points whereas Root has one less.

Ponting was fairly impressed by Brook's sensational start to his international career and that was the reason why Delhi Capitals had bought him at the IPL 2024 auction for Rs 4 crore. The former Australia captain feels that the English youngster can translate his red-ball form into white-ball cricket.

"I got him in the IPL auction last year because I think he's a generational type of player," Ponting mentioned.

"I think he's really starting to show that now at Test level and I think he can do the same across all three formats."