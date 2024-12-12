India TV Sports Wrap on December 12: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : ZIMBABWE CRICKET/PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

The Indian cricket team has reached Brisbane and begun its prep for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On the other hand, Haryana Steelers have become the first team to qualify for the playoffs of the Pro Kabaddi League season 11. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan to claim T20I series opener in Harare

Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by four wickets in the first T20I in Harare.

Harry Brook dethrones Joe Root to become no. 1 batter in ICC Test rankings

Harry Brook has dethroned Root to become the new no. 1 ranked Test batter in the latest ICC rankings.

Team India prepares for third Test in Brisbane

Team India have reached Brisbane and are preparing for the 3rd Test at the Gabba.

Smriti Mandhana becomes fastest to 8000 international runs

Smriti has become the fastest woman to 8000 international runs.

West Indies to face Bangladesh in 3rd ODI

West Indies will take on Bangladesh in the third ODI and target a clean sweep.

Haryana Steelers qualify for PKL 11 playoffs

Haryana Steelers have become the first team to qualify for the PKL 11 playoffs.

Haryana Steelers outclass Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 11

Steelers outclassed Bulls 37-26 in match 105 of PKL 11.

U Mumba thrash Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 11

U Mumba hammered Thalaivas 47-31 in match 106 of PKL 11.

Dabang Delhi to take on Telugu Titans in PKL 11

Delhi will be up against Telugu Titans in match 107 of PKL 11.

UP Yoddhas to lock horns with Bengal Warriorz in PKL 11