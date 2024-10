Updated on: October 22, 2024 18:33 IST

Iran Israel War: Iran-funded Hezbollah financial infrastructure blown out by Israeli forces

Israeli military Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said on Monday (October 21) that Israel targeted Hezbollah-linked financial institution, Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, explaining that it is funded by Iran. In a video released by the army that it said showed Halevi meeting troops in southern Lebanon