Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-starrer Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani set to re-release in cinemas after 15 years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani was originally released in 2009

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's first offering together Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani, which was released in 2009, is set for another theatrical run. Tips Films on Wednesday took to their official social media handle to announce the news of the film's re-release in cinemas. APKGK is re-releasing in theatres on October 25. Sharing the news, Tips Films wrote, ''Celebrate love and friendship as Prem and Jenny return to cinemas! #AjabPremKiGhazabKahani re-releasing in cinemas on October 25th.''

See the post:

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, Ajab Prem Ki Chazab Kahani was a big hit at the box office. The film won over fans with its story, light-hearted humour, and unforgettable music. The storyline revolves around Prem (played by Ranbir), a carefree boy who falls in love with Jenny (played by Katrina), a Christian girl from Goa. Their love story takes viewers through a fun-filled journey of misunderstandings and laughter.

When the news of the re-release broke, fans quickly filled the comments section with excitement. One fan wrote, "What a time it was, love this movie," while another shared, "Very nice movie, loved all the songs." ''Best flim of our school days .... missed those days after bunking we used to watch,'' wrote another.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project Love And War, alongside Alia, and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film features Kaif in the role of Maria, alongside South actor Vijay Sethupathi. The mystery thriller was well-received, with critics praising Kaif's performance and the gripping storyline that unfolds on Christmas Eve.

Also Read: Drashti Dhami, husband Niraj Khemka welcome first child after nine years of marriage

A6so Read: Anupam Kher recalls incident when police laughed after his car was stolen outside a temple