Prabhas Birthday Special: Rs 2100 crores riding on Pan-India star's shoulders, learn film line-up here

Chennai-born Pan India star Prabhas has touched the hearts of people with his acting and is now leaving his mark across the globe as well. With box office blockbusters like 'Bahubali', 'Bahubali 2', 'Salaar' and 'Kalki 2898 AD', he has strengthened his position as a powerhouse in Indian cinema. The audience showers unending love to him, especially the Tamil-Telugu audiences. This is the reason why he is succeeding in giving one blockbuster after another. His success at the box office is also the reason why producers do not hesitate to invest big money in his films. Film-makers are placing many bets on this actor one after the other and in such a situation he has a flurry of films. The Kalki 2898 AD actor turned 45 today and on the occasion let's have a look at Prabhas' rocking film lineup.

Two hit films in 2024 and several lined up

This year Prabhas has given two big hit films, which have broken many records in terms of box office earnings. Earlier this year, he rocked the screen with 'Salaar'. The success of this film created new records and earned Rs 618 crores worldwide. At the same time, the recently released 'Kalki 2898 AD' left no stone unturned in making this year successful for him. The Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer earned Rs 1042.25 crore worldwide and this film was also praised a lot. Now after this, many more films of the actor are ready for release. Prabhas has a lineup of 5 big films. All five films are mega budget and their total budget comes to Rs 2100 crore. No film is less than Rs 300 crore and one film has a budget of more than 700 crore, which is going to be one of the most expensive films ever made.

Prabhas' upcoming films and budget

Salaar 2: ₹360 crore

Spirit: ₹320 crore

Hanu Raghavapudi Project: ₹320 crore

The Raja Saab: ₹400 crore

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: ₹700 crore

Most of these films have been announced but their release dates still remain a mystery. Hence, it now remains to see, when will Prabhas rock the big screen again.

