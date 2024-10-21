ALERT! Rates of heart attack increase on Mondays, doctor issues alert, know reason

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know why rates of heart attack increase on Mondays.

In the last few years, the risk of heart attack is increasing rapidly. Cases of death due to heart attack are reported almost every day. Although a heart attack can occur at any time, the risk of heart attack is higher on Mondays. The British Heart Foundation (BHF) report claims that the risk of a heart attack on Monday is 13% higher than on other days. At the same time, actress Madhuri Dixit's husband and famous cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Shriram Nene has also said that the risk of heart attack is highest on Monday morning. Thus, you need to be careful.

If we believe the statistics, the incidence of heart attack is more on Mondays as compared to other days. The report also says that the risk of heart attack increases by 13% on Mondays. This is called 'Blue Monday'. Let's know what are the reasons for this and why this happen.

What is Blue Monday?

It is believed that the risk of heart attack is highest between 6 am and 10 am on Monday. However, this is just an estimation and there is no concrete study about it. According to Dr Nene, blood cortisol and hormones can be very high when you wake up on Monday morning. The reason for this can be the circadian rhythm, which creates our sleep and wake cycle. According to experts, changes in the sleep and wake-up cycle have a bad effect on health.

Why do heart attacks occur on Monday mornings?

According to Dr Nene, most people sleep late on weekends. Some people go to watch movies and some people party on weekends; thus, they sleep late at night and wake up late in the morning. This changes your circadian rhythm. Due to lack of sleep on Sunday night, people also suffer from 'social jet lag'. This causes high blood pressure and cortisol levels which becomes a major cause of heart attack.

