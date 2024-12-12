IND vs AUS: Rain likely to interrupt play on all five days of Gabba Test in Brisbane, here's weather report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Gabba Stadium, Brisbane

Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to resume at the Gabba in Brisbane with both India and Australia winning a Test match each in Perth and Adelaide respectively. Both matches were one-sided with the winning team dominating the proceedings from the opening day. The third Test at the Gabba is extremely important for both teams even as the weather is likely to play a very important role.

According to the weather forecast on Accuweather, rain is likely to interrupt play on all five days at the Gabba. There is a 41% chance of rain on Friday (December 13) in the lead-up to the Test match. On the match day, there are 88% chances of rain with possible thunderstorms in Brisbane. It will be mostly cloudy right through the day and the heavens will open up which might possibly delay the toss at the Gabba as well.

On the subsequent days, the rain is expected to subside but there is every chance of play getting interrupted. With the first look of the pitch at the Gabba being green, the pace bowlers are likely to dominate the proceedings with the cloudy skies also now expected.

The Gabba curator David Sandurski stated that he is trying to come up with a traditional Gabba surface. With the weather expected to play a crucial role, the deck on offer is expected to be lively for the entire Test match. "Different times of year definitely makes it different, it can be a slightly different pitch. Pitches later in the season might have a bit more wear and tear while ones early in the season usually are a bit fresher and might have a bit more in them," Sandurski said according to cricket.com.au.

"Generally speaking, we still prepare the pitch the exact same way every time to try and get the same good carry, pace and bounce that the Gabba is known for. We are just trying to make a traditional Gabba wicket like we do each year," he added.