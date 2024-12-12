Thursday, December 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs AUS: Rain likely to interrupt play on all five days of Gabba Test in Brisbane, here's weather report

IND vs AUS: Rain likely to interrupt play on all five days of Gabba Test in Brisbane, here's weather report

The third Test of the five-match series between India and Australia is scheduled to commence on December 14 at the Gabba Test in Brisbane. The series is currently locked at 1-1 and the third Test is extremely crucial for both teams. Meanwhile, the weather is iffy at the moment in Brisbane.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Dec 12, 2024 15:12 IST, Updated : Dec 12, 2024 15:12 IST
IND vs AUS
Image Source : GETTY Gabba Stadium, Brisbane

Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to resume at the Gabba in Brisbane with both India and Australia winning a Test match each in Perth and Adelaide respectively. Both matches were one-sided with the winning team dominating the proceedings from the opening day. The third Test at the Gabba is extremely important for both teams even as the weather is likely to play a very important role.

According to the weather forecast on Accuweather, rain is likely to interrupt play on all five days at the Gabba. There is a 41% chance of rain on Friday (December 13) in the lead-up to the Test match. On the match day, there are 88% chances of rain with possible thunderstorms in Brisbane. It will be mostly cloudy right through the day and the heavens will open up which might possibly delay the toss at the Gabba as well.

On the subsequent days, the rain is expected to subside but there is every chance of play getting interrupted. With the first look of the pitch at the Gabba being green, the pace bowlers are likely to dominate the proceedings with the cloudy skies also now expected. 

The Gabba curator David Sandurski stated that he is trying to come up with a traditional Gabba surface. With the weather expected to play a crucial role, the deck on offer is expected to be lively for the entire Test match. "Different times of year definitely makes it different, it can be a slightly different pitch. Pitches later in the season might have a bit more wear and tear while ones early in the season usually are a bit fresher and might have a bit more in them," Sandurski said according to cricket.com.au.

Related Stories
Smriti Mandhana achieves two historic landmarks despite India's clean sweep at hands of Australia

Smriti Mandhana achieves two historic landmarks despite India's clean sweep at hands of Australia

PCB opts against renewing assistant coach Tim Nielsen's contract, Jason Gillespie's future in doubt

PCB opts against renewing assistant coach Tim Nielsen's contract, Jason Gillespie's future in doubt

Josh Hazlewood injury update: Will Australia pacer play against India in 3rd Test at Gabba?

Josh Hazlewood injury update: Will Australia pacer play against India in 3rd Test at Gabba?

"Generally speaking, we still prepare the pitch the exact same way every time to try and get the same good carry, pace and bounce that the Gabba is known for. We are just trying to make a traditional Gabba wicket like we do each year," he added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement