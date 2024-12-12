Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma celebrate 7th wedding anniversary in Brisbane, avoid cameras as they exit shopping

Follow us on Image Source : X Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate 7th anniversary

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli on December 11, 2017. Since marriage, Anushka and Virat have been one of the famous couples of B-town. Both of them take out time for each other no matter how busy they are with their respective work. On Wednesday, the couple completed 7 years of marriage. Even though both of them did not share a special post for each other on social media on this special day, the couple spent time together, the photos of which have gone viral on social media.

Virat and Anushka celebrate 7th wedding anniversary in Australia

Before the third Test match between India and Australia, Virat Kohli celebrated his 7th anniversary with Anushka. 'Virushka' spent quality time together and enjoyed shopping together. A picture of both of them is now becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this picture, Anushka is walking ahead of Virat. This picture is said to be outside Team India's hotel in Brisbane. Anushka is wearing a white T-shirt, and blue jeans with minimal makeup while Virat Kohli also looks very handsome. Both were seen avoiding the media cameras here. During this, their children Vamika and Akaay are not spotted with them.

Anushka and Virat's lovestory

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met each other for the first time in the year 2013 on the sets of a TV commercial. Both dated each other for about 4 years, after which Anushka-Virat surprised all their fans and got married secretly in Italy. In the year 2021, the couple became parents for the first time. Anushka gave birth to a cute daughter named Vamika, while in February this year, Virat-Anushka also became the parents of a son Akaay. Currently, Virat and Anushka are in Australia. Team India is playing a four-match Test series against Australia which is currently tied. The series is tied at 1-1 and the third test will be played at Gabba on December 14.