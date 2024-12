Updated on: December 12, 2024 14:53 IST

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan to claim T20I series opener in Harare

The Indian cricket team has reached Brisbane and begun its prep for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers have become the first team to qualify for the playoffs of the Pro Kabaddi League season 11. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.