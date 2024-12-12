Goat X Don: Diljit Dosanjh shares teaser of his upcoming single featuring Shah Rukh Khan | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming single Don with Shah Rukh Khan's teaser is out now

Diljit Dosanjh has given one of the biggest surprises to his fans. He has given a sneak peek into his upcoming single, titled Don. The song with features Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. For those who don't know it was Shah Rukh, who had recommended Diljit's name for Amar Singh Chamkila. Imtiaz Ali has revealed in Kapil Sharma's Netflix show that SRK believes that the Punjabi singer is one of the most gifted actors of his time. After hearing this praise Diljit was excited and shared his meeting experience with SRK. Now that both the superstars will be coming together, it is needless to say that the 'Don' song is already a hit.

Diljit and Shah's moment from the Kolkata concert

Diljit then performed in Pune and Kolkata on November 24 and 30. While his concert thrilled the audience in Kolkata, his speech referencing the city's love for cricket and Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team stole the hearts of the people present. Later even Shah Rukh tweeted about Diljit's heartwarming speech and praised the singer.

Not just Kolkata, Diljit last performed in Indore, where he won hearts with Rahat Indori's sher. Diljit recently performed in Indore and during his live stint, he dedicated the show to the late Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who passed away in August 2022. In response to the protests ahead of his show in the city, the Punjabi singer-actor said, ''Agar khilaaf hain hone do, Jaan thodi hai. Ye sab dhua hai asmaan thodi hai. sabhi ka khoon hai shaamil yahan ki mitti mein/ kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai.''

Diljit's India tour 2024

Diljit Dosanjh began the Indian leg of his Dil-Luminati tour with power-packed performances in New Delhi on October 26 and October 27. His tour then moved to Jaipur on November 2, followed by Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Lucknow on November 15, 17 and 22 respectively. After performing in Bengaluru and Indore, Diljit is all set for the last leg of his India tour and will perform live in Chandigarh and Guwahati.

