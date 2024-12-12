Yearender 2024: From tariff hikes to increasing spam calls, how this year shaped telecom sector in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Telecom sector in 2024

As 2024 draws to a close, it’s a great time to reflect on the events that shaped the year, especially in the telecom sector. This year has been filled with both challenges and opportunities. On one hand, scams like digital fraud and impersonation cases were on the rise, while on the other hand, the industry worked hard to address these issues with new technology. Let’s take a look back at how the telecom landscape changed throughout the year.

Tariff Increases

One of the biggest developments this year was the increase in mobile service prices by major telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vi. They raised their rates by about 15 percent on average, prompting many customers to switch to BSNL, which is known for offering some of the most affordable plans. As a result, state-owned BSNL gained about 5.5 million new subscribers in just four months.

Rise in Spam Calls and Messages

Another significant issue was the surge in spam calls and messages, which led to many people losing their hard-earned money. Tragically, there was even a case where a woman in Agra lost her life due to these scams. In response, the government developed new tools using artificial intelligence and machine learning to help block these unwanted calls, which telecom companies quickly adopted. These tools successfully blocked billions of spam calls within just a few months.

Additionally, in December, TRAI (the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) introduced new rules aimed at tracking messages and preventing harmful links, making it easier to identify the senders of spam messages.

Growth of Satellite Internet

This year also saw a boost in satellite internet services. The government finally decided to allocate the necessary spectrum for satellite internet, and with the rules finalised by TRAI, we can expect the rollout of satellite internet across India by January next year.

Overall, 2024 has been a year of significant changes in the telecom sector, with a mix of new challenges and advancements in technology aimed at improving services and protecting consumers.

ALSO READ: Yearender 2024: From Microsoft to IRCTC, millions affected by major service outages this year