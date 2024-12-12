Thursday, December 12, 2024
     
Josh Hazlewood injury update: Will Australia pacer play against India in 3rd Test at Gabba in Brisbane?

Josh Hazlewood missed the pink-ball Test in Adelaide against India due to a side strain he suffered during the first Test in Perth. A couple of days ago, the pacer had stated that he will soon get to know if he will be able to get fit in time for the third Test.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Dec 12, 2024 14:11 IST, Updated : Dec 12, 2024 14:11 IST
Josh Hazlewood, IND vs AUS
Image Source : GETTY Josh Hazlewood

Australia are sweating over Josh Hazlewood's fitness ahead of the third Test against India at the Gabba in Brisbane. The pacer missed the second Test played with a pink ball due to a side strain he suffered during the Perth Test. He is expected to get fit in time for the third and crucial Test of the five-match series.

The final decision on his availability is set to be taken on Friday (December 13), a day before the Gabba Test. According to ESPNCricinfo, Hazlewood bowled an extensive spell today under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Daniel Vettori. With only short run-ups available at the Gabba, he went to Allan Border Field to bowl at full tilt alongside Mitchell Starc.

If Hazlewood pulls up without any problems on Friday, he should slot back into the side at the expense of Scott Boland who did nothing wrong in Adelaide. In another development, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has confirmed that he will be available to bowl for Australia as much as the team needs him to in the third Test.

"I'll try and be ready to bowl as much as Patty needs me. Our allrounders haven't bowled a hell of a lot in Australia the last few years, but I am really thankful for our medical staff and Ronny [coach Andrew McDonald] and Patty who have allowed me the space between that first and second Test to just get right for the game.

"I didn't bowl as much as I would have liked to in the lead-up to the series, but our medical staff, Ronnie and Patty were really clear. I trusted that," Marsh said. With the five-match series currently locked at 1-1, all eyes are on the Gabba Test where India defeated Australia on the previous tour. The venue is no longer a fortress for Australia and it remains to be seen if the home team will be able to stop Rohit Sharma and his men.

