Image Source : AP/FILE Imran Khan pictured along with his wife Bushra Bibi

Islamabad: A special court in Islamabad on Thursday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder-chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the new Toshakhana case, Geo News reported. The case is also known as the jewellery set case. Special Court Central-I Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, who presided over the hearing at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, framed the charges on Khan and Bushra.

