Trump invites Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend inauguration in an unprecedented move: Report

Image Source : AP/FILE Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in 2019.

US President-elect Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend his inauguration, CBS News reported, citing multiple sources. According to the report published on December 11, Wednesday, claimed that Trump had extended an invitation to the Chinese leader shortly after the declaration of election results on November 5. However, the report did not mention whether the Chinese President accepted the invitation or not.

Earlier in an interview with NBC News, Trump said they "got along very well" with Xi and that they had "had communication as recently as this week." It is worth mentioning that would be unprecedented for America to invite foreign leaders to the inauguration ceremony. As per the State Department record, no foreign leaders attended a transfer-of-power ceremony since 1874.

Irrespective of the claim, it would be exceptional for Trump to invite Xi amid the fact he had warned of imposing huge tariffs on Chinese products. Trump also threatened tariffs in excess of 60 per cent on Chinese goods while on the campaign trail.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.