Apple boosts AI capabilities, rolls out iOS 18.2 with major Apple Intelligence features

Apple has rolled out updates for its iOS 18 operating system that include new artificial intelligence features. The update, iOS 18.2, introduces several enhancements to the company's AI capabilities. For users with an iPhone 15 Pro, 16, or 16 Pro, one of the key features is Image Playground, available as both a standalone app and an extension for Messages. This tool generates image suggestions based on conversation content, allowing users to write their own prompts or use photos from their device's camera roll.

However, Image Playground is designed not to produce photorealistic images of people to avoid confusion. Generated images can be imported into apps like Freeform, Pages, and Keynote.

There is another new feature called Genmoji that enables users to create custom emojis. By selecting the Genmoji button in the emoji keyboard and entering a description, Apple Intelligence will generate several options to choose from. Users can also base their Genmoji on images of their friends.

The update also improves Siri and Writing Tools, which can now utilize ChatGPT for assistance. When asked to create tasks such as an itinerary or workout plan, Siri will request permission to use ChatGPT to complete the task. No ChatGPT account is required for this feature; however, there may be a daily limit on queries sent to OpenAI's servers.

These are some of the significant AI features included in iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2. In addition to AI tools, the updates introduce new AirTag features that allow users to share the location of lost item trackers with friends and airlines. Access to the AI features is currently limited to users in the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, with support restricted to devices set to English.

Additional countries and languages, including Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and Portuguese, are expected to receive support throughout the next year, starting with an initial update planned for April.

Users who do not receive a notification to download iOS 18.2 on their iPhones or iPadOS 18.2 on their iPads can manually check for updates by opening the Settings app, navigating to "General," and selecting "Software Update." For macOS updates, users should open the System Settings app, go to "Software Update," and initiate the download.

