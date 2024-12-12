What is Stage 0 cancer? Know types, tips to diagnose early and treatment options

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know everything about Stage 0 cancer.

The first stage of cancer is marked as stage zero; abnormal cells start to grow at this point but do not invade the deeper tissues. The term used for medical practice to refer to this condition is "in situ," meaning the cells are localised and have not spread. It is also not completely malignant but may not be benign, therefore making early detection really important.

Types of Stage 0 cancer

When we spoke to Dr Rajashekar C Jaka, Consultant - Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, Jayanagar, he said that there are many different types of stage zero cancers, including adenocarcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas. Adenocarcinoma in situ may be found in organs like the cervix, lungs, or intestines. Squamous cell carcinoma in situ may arise in regions like the skin, mouth, or other epithelial tissues. A very common one is stage zero breast cancer, also called ductal carcinoma in situ or Paget's disease, which originates within the ductal epithelium but does not invade any deeper layers like the muscularis mucosa.

Diagnosis and Treatment

The treatment for stage zero cancer is very effective if caught early. Surgery is the mainstay of treatment, and usually, it is minimal intervention in cancers of the cervix, intestines, or lungs. In breast cancer, the treatment may be breast-conserving surgery followed by radiation therapy or hormonal therapy to ensure complete eradication of the disease.

Zero-stage cancers can be detected due to routine examinations, as at this point, symptoms usually do not develop. However, in some, mild signs like nipple irritation, discharge, small lumps, or unusual sensations occur. Early and regular detection of these cancers is an important factor in ensuring chances of successful treatment and total cure.

