What is the Bleeding Eye Virus? Know how it spreads, symptoms and treatment

Marburg Virus Disease (MVD), commonly referred to as the “bleeding eye virus”, is caused by the Marburg virus. The average fatality rate associated with this virus is approximately 50%. The natural host for the virus is the Rousettus aegyptiacus, which is a species of fruit bat. Transmission of the Marburg virus can commonly happen in two ways – either from “bat-to-human” or from “human-to-human” through direct contact with the blood, bodily secretions, organs of an infected person, or materials contaminated with these fluids.

The common symptoms and warning signs to watch for

When we spoke to Dr Aravinda G M, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital Jayanagar, he said the most common symptom of the bleeding eye virus is high-grade fever. Fever can be associated with severe headache and malaise. Other common symptoms include:

Myalgia

Severe watery diarrhoea

Abdominal pain

Nausea vomiting

Non-itching rash

Haemorrhagic manifestation

In severe cases of bleeding eye virus, central nervous system involvement is observed where symptoms of confusion, irritability, and aggression can be seen in patients.

Implementation of preventive measures and timely treatment

Marburg Virus Disease is typically diagnosed through tests like ELISA or RT-PCR. When the disease is confirmed, treatment should begin immediately with rehydration therapy and symptomatic management. No specific antiviral drugs are currently available to treat MVD.

Certain preventive measures may help prevent individuals from contracting the disease, either from a bat or an infected person.

If you are visiting or working in mines or caves where bats reside, ensure you wear protective clothing.

Isolation for patients with MVD for 21 days is important to prevent further spread.

