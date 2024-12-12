Mahanati actor Keerthy Suresh ties knot in Goa, know everything about her husband Antony Thattil here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil tie knot in Goa

National Award-winning South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh has finally married her long-time boyfriend Anthony Thattil during a private ceremony in Goa. She has shared her wedding pictures on her social media handle, in which she is looking very beautiful in a South bridal getup. Both Keerthy and Anthony looked very happy in the photos, as the caption reads, 'For the love of Nike.' It is significant to note that the two have known each other for 15 years and are now officially married.

Keerthy shares wedding pictures

In these pictures, you can see how happy Keerthy Suresh and Anthony Thattil are looking. Seems like as soon as Anthony tied the mangalsutra around Keerthi's neck, tears came to the bride's eyes and she kept staring at Anthony. After this, both of them can be seen hugging each other in another photo.

Who is Anthony Thattil?

For those who don't know, Anthony is a businessman from Kochi, Kerala, who now resides in Dubai. In addition to running a few companies registered in Keerthy's homeland of Chennai, he owns a well-known chain of resorts in his hometown. Even though Antony is wealthy and successful, he prefers to live a quiet life away from the limelight. The newlyweds have known each other for years. Moreover, they studied together in school and later started dating. Keerthy and Anthony have tied the knot after 15 years of togetherness in Goa.

On the work front

Talking about work, South actress Keerthi will be seen in the film Baby John. Apart from Keerthi Suresh, Varun Dhawan, Zara Jyana, Vamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav have also played lead roles in the film. Baby John is a remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film Theri. The film is directed by Kalij. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

