Energy drinks impact health of kids and adults: Beware of THESE harmful effects

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Energy drinks impact the health of kids and adults.

Nowadays, various types of energy drinks are available in the market. These energy drinks may bring the body into active mode immediately, but they harm the body in the long run. These energy drinks with high sugar and high caffeine have become a major cause of diabetes in the last few years. Recently, the Cambodian government has banned the sale of energy drinks in schools. The reason for this is said to be the increase in diabetes, obesity and other diseases among the youth. Let us know why energy drinks are considered so dangerous. If you drink energy drinks, what harm does it cause to the body?

According to nutritionist, weight loss coach and keto dietitian Swati Singh, energy drinks contain a lot of sugar and when you drink these drinks, the body deposits this sugar in the form of fat and triglycerides. Due to this, you may have fatty liver problems and your triglycerides may become high. This may cause cardiac arrest. There may be a problem with hypertension. High caffeine and sugar in energy drinks, can increase heart beat and blood pressure. All these things are not good for the heart.

Harmful effects of energy drinks

When you take such energy drinks, the amount of caffeine in the body increases which makes you restless. This increases the anxiety level. This also affects your sleep. Some people start having problems like insomnia, headache and migraine. Due to the high amount of glucose in energy drinks, acid may increase. If you consume any energy drink for a long time, it can cause gastritis. Acid reflux can occur. Nausea can occur. Therefore, do not consume energy drinks.

Effect of energy drinks on the kidneys

Energy drinks contain high amounts of caffeine. Excessive caffeine dehydrates your body. In the long run, dehydration starts affecting your kidneys. It also contains high amounts of sugar which puts the kidneys under stress. Both these things are not good for kidney health.

Why are energy drinks dangerous for children?

If children or young people take such energy drinks, it can hurt the development of their brains. Such children are unable to control their anger. Behavioural changes start taking place in children. The risk of metabolic disorders can increase in children. If you consume such drinks continuously, it starts reducing the natural energy of the body. You feel tired and mentally stressed without these drinks.

Drinking energy drinks increases the risk of these diseases

Drinking too many energy drinks has a bad effect on mental health. It disturbs sleep. It increases the risk of diabetes. Obesity starts increasing in such children and they can get ruined badly. Elements like taurine and guarana are found in energy drinks which can increase mental problems, tension and nervousness in you. Children in teenage should be kept away from such drinks. These can prove to be dangerous for their overall development.

