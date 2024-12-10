Which vitamin deficiency causes what diseases? Know from Swami Ramdev how to overcome THESE issues in winter

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know which vitamin deficiency causes what diseases.

It is said that pictures speak, they reveal many deep secrets. Yes, pictures also reveal the secrets of your health. Through pictures, we can find out about the minerals in the body, vitamin deficiency, and diseases caused by nutrition. For example, by looking at the hair, we can find out whether you will have hair fall or your hair will turn grey soon. If there is swelling or puffy eyes, check your vitamin K and B-12 levels. White spots on the nails warn that you need zinc. On the other hand, the sound of cuts in the knees and elbows warns that vitamin D levels are decreasing. If you forget things quickly and are unable to remember the time of the meeting or the time of coming and going, then be careful. You may be low on vitamin B-3. And if you are irritable or constantly feel low. It means you are suffering from vitamin B6 deficiency. Apart from this, shaking legs, and taking naps throughout the day are also signals of lack of nutrition.

Deficiency of which vitamin causes what diseases?

Often people ignore these symptoms. If you are also among those people then be alert. Because all these vitamins and minerals work as a tonic for the body and if the body does not get this tonic then the whole system of the body will hang. Therefore, understand the warnings given by the body and remove the deficiency. Winter season is the golden time to remove the deficiency. In winter people eat well and enjoy spending time in the sun. But which deficiency will be removed by eating what and how much to eat so that the problem of the body does not increase? Let us know from Swami Ramdev.

Vitamin deficiency and its diseases

Vitamin B-12- Effect on neuro problems and muscles

Effect on neuro problems and muscles Calcium - weak bones and dental problems

weak bones and dental problems Vitamin-A- effect on eye diseases and growth

effect on eye diseases and growth Iron - Anaemia and weakness

Anaemia and weakness Vitamin D - depression and fatigue

Calcium deficiency disease

Calcium deficiency diseases include osteoporosis, fatigue, arthritis, dental problems, depression and skin problems.

To overcome calcium deficiency one must include milk, almonds, oats, beans, oranges, soy milk and green leafy vegetables into their diet.

Vitamin D deficiency disease

Vitamin D deficiency diseases include weak bones, asthma, heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

To overcome Vitamin D deficiency one must take a sunbath in the morning and include dairy products, mushrooms and orange juice into their diet.

Iron deficiency disease

Iron deficiency diseases include anaemia, headache, fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath and hair loss.

To overcome iron deficiency one must eat beetroot, pea, pomegranate, apple and raisin.

Vitamin A deficiency disease

Vitamin A deficiency diseases include weak eyes and liver problems.

To overcome Vitamin A deficiency one must consume milk, curd capsicum and carrot.

