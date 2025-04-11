PM Modi briefed on Varanasi gangrape, directs 'strictest possible action' against accused During his visit to Varanasi, PM Modi ordered the harshest action against the accused in the gang rape case and unveiled Rs 3,000 crore worth of infrastructure, power, education, and law enforcement projects across the city and nearby districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday ordered the "strictest possible action" against all accused in the recent gang rape case in Varanasi. Upon arrival in the city, PM Modi was briefed by the Police Commissioner, Divisional Commissioner, and District Magistrate regarding the case, which has sparked public outrage. According to officials, a total of 23 individuals have been named in the case, with nine already arrested and sent to judicial custody. The girl was found unconscious on April 4 and later alleged that she had been raped by 23 men over a span of seven days. The incident has been registered under relevant sections at Lalpur Pandeypur police station.

"Immediately after landing in Varanasi, the prime minister was briefed by the police commissioner, divisional commissioner and district magistrate on the "recent criminal rape incident in the city", a Uttar Pradesh government statement read.

"He instructed them to take the strictest possible action against the culprits and to implement appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future," it said.

Varanasi gangrape case

In a shocking case of sexual assault, nine individuals have been arrested and sent to judicial custody in connection with the gangrape of a 19-year-old student in Varanasi. Police said the total number of accused may rise to 23, with at least 11 still unidentified and absconding.

According to the victim's father, the girl had left home on March 29 to visit a friend but did not return. "She came in contact with some boys after that, and days passed by. We were worried and tried to find her ourselves but failed. We finally approached the police on April 3, and she was found on April 4. She was in a terrible state," he said, speaking to ANI.

23 accused, several still unidentified

As per the FIR and police statement, the girl was allegedly held captive and gangraped over the course of seven days. "She was repeatedly intoxicated and assaulted. The involvement of so many men indicates this was premeditated," the father said. The victim, a commerce student aspiring to pursue sports, has no prior acquaintance with the accused, he added.

Father appeals to Yogi Adityanath for justice

While the case has sparked widespread outrage, the victim's father has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene. "I don’t demand death for the accused, but their punishment should be such that it sends a strong message to society," he said.

Legal proceedings underway

According to Alok Saurabh, the lawyer of one of the accused, "Nine people have been presented before the court and sent to judicial custody. A total of 23 are accused in the FIR, of which 11 remain unidentified."

The police investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to track down the remaining suspects.

Massive infrastructure push in Varanasi

Apart from reviewing the case, PM Modi launched a series of key infrastructure projects aimed at improving connectivity, energy distribution, education, security, and urban amenities in Varanasi and surrounding districts.

Key road projects:

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for:

A road bridge connecting Varanasi Ring Road and Sarnath

Flyovers at Bhikharipur and Manduadih crossings

An underpass tunnel on NH-31 near Varanasi International Airport

These projects, valued at over Rs 980 crore, are expected to decongest traffic and improve regional mobility.