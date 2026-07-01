Ayushmann Khurrana's Mupapa gets a release date; here's when it hits theatres

New Delhi:

Ayushmann Khurrana has locked the release date for his next film, Mupapa. The actor's upcoming theatrical release will hit cinemas on February 19, 2027. The film also brings together Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures for their first theatrical collaboration.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Mupapa announced

Mupapa is directed by Sameer Saxena and produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani. While the makers are yet to reveal the story, they have described the film as: "Mupapa is a genre-bending theatrical film. It will deliver an incredibly new visual experience for people in theatres. Ayushmann Khurrana, who has made content disruption his calling card, is helming this project that will keep the audience at the edge of the seats from the word go."

All about Mupapa

The film is also an important project for YRF and Posham Pa Pictures. It marks the beginning of a new partnership between the two production houses, which plan to work together on more theatrical films in the future.

For Akshaye Widhani, Mupapa is his second project as a producer after Saiyaara. Posham Pa Pictures, on the other hand, is known for backing acclaimed titles such as Kaala Paani and Maamla Legal Hai. The company is led by Sameer Saxena, Biswapati Sarkar, Saurabh Khanna and Amit Golani. Mupapa will release in theatres on February 19, 2027.

What's on Ayushmann Khurrana's work front?

Previously, Ayushmann once spoke about how he choose his roles. "I live in the present but my eyes are always on the future. I'm just thinking, 'what's next' and I'm always excited. The kind of subjects I'm getting these days, they're incredible. I've this FOMO (fear of missing out), I want to be the first one to do a particular subject. This fear always makes me reach out for newer subjects," he had told PTI.

On the work front, Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor opposite Yami Gautam in 2012. Over the years, he has starred in hit films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Bala. His last projects were Thamma and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

Also read: Thamma X review: Audience reactions pour in for Ayushmann-Rashmika’s Diwali release