Thamma X review: Audience reactions pour in for Ayushmann-Rashmika’s Diwali release Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-awaited Diwali release Thamma hit theatres on October 21, 2025. Part of Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe, the film has sparked mixed reactions on X — with fans praising Ayushmann’s performance and calling it a wild, emotional ride.

New Delhi:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's most anticipated film 'Thamma' was released in theatres today, October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali. This movie is the latest instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), which includes films like Stree 2, Munjya, Bhediya, and others.

Cinema lovers watched the first-day first show of 'Thamma' and shared their opinions on the social media platform X. So far, the movie has received mixed reviews from viewers. Read on to see how internet users are reacting.

Thamma X review: Fans react to Ayushmann and Rashmika’s performances

One user praised Ayushmann Khurrana for his performance and described Rashmika Mandanna as “beautiful” with a “mysterious charm.” His X post reads:

"Just watched #Thamma. #AyushmannKhurrana is in top form, delivering laughs and chills like only he can. The comedy hits hard, and the horror scenes are spot on. #RashmikaMandanna adds her beautiful and mysterious charm."

He concluded his post by sharing the title image of Maddock’s upcoming film ‘Shakti Shalini’, which will feature Saiyaara fame actress Aneet Padda. The makers attached the announcement video of Shakti Shalini along with Thamma. He wrote, "EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED! #AneetPadda."

Another user called ‘Thamma’ a wild and ambitious Diwali release blending horror, comedy, and romance. He praised Ayushmann Khurrana for his emotional and comic performance, while Rashmika Mandanna impressed, though her role felt a tad underdeveloped. He found Nawazuddin’s role as the villain intense but occasionally over-the-top, and Paresh Rawal brought his classic charm.

The X post reads, "just caught Thamma on its big Diwali drop, and damn, it’s a wild ride! The plot? Two lovers fighting fate, family, and some bloodthirsty Betaals. It’s ambitious, maybe too much at times, but the twists keep you hooked. Ayushmann’s the MVP, nailing the emotional bits and comedic timing like a pro. Rashmika’s solid, though her role feels a tad underdeveloped. Nawazuddin’s villain is intense but occasionally over-the-top, and Paresh Rawal sprinkles some OG charm."

About the movie Thamma and Maddock’s horror comedy universe

For the unversed, the movie, 'Thamma' is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films. Notably, the film saw a box office clash with Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat'.

