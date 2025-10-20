Thamma advance booking: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's film sees slow start despite Diwali release Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Diwali release Thamma has had a slow start at the box office despite festive anticipation. The film has sold over one lakh tickets across India in its Hindi and Telugu versions.

New Delhi:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma is Bollywood's big Diwali release. The film marks the next in Maddock's horror-verse, after Stree 2 in 2024. It clashes with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat from the Hindi belt, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. Both films will release on Tuesday, October 21.

Ayushmann and Rashmika's film will see strong competition from a stellar South lineup, including Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1, Dude and Bison. Before the final box office numbers drop in, let's see how much the film has earned yet as per early trade reports.

Thamma advance box office numbers

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-anticipated Thamma has made a modest beginning at the box office. Across India, in both its Hindi and Telugu versions, the film has sold over one lakh tickets. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the movie grossed around Rs 3.09 crore from regular sales, while including blocked seats, the total opening day collection reached approximately Rs 7.01 crore.

Though it's a slow start for a Diwali release, Thamma's numbers are expected to amplify in the forthcoming days.

Budget and production details of Thamma

Reportedly, Thamma is made on an estimated budget of Rs 150 crore. The film has been shot across Delhi, Mumbai, and Ooty. It merges real-world landscapes with elaborate VFX sequences. The film's production began in December 2024 and wrapped by mid-2025. It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who previousl directed Munjya. Stree director Amar Kaushik is a part of the film's production unit.

Who stars in Thamma?

Ayushmann Khurrana plays the lead character in the film, followed by Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a pivotal role in the film called Yakshashan, along with Paresh Rawal, who is also a part of the cast.

Several Thamma songs such as Tum Mere Na Huye, Poison Baby, Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka and Rahein Na Rahein Hum round out the film's album.

Are you planning to watch Thamma on October 21?

Also read: Thamma movie release date, songs, and budget: Ayushmann, Rashmika bring myth and madness this Diwali

Also read: Diwali 2025 movie releases: From Thamma to Bison, 5 films to catch in cinemas