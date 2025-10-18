Diwali 2025 movie releases: From Thamma to Bison, 5 films to catch in cinemas From Ayushmann Khurrana’s supernatural Thamma to Dhruv Vikram’s action-packed Bison, this Diwali weekend brings cinematic treats in Hindi, Punjabi and Tamil. Here are the top five movies lighting up theatres for your festive plans.

Diwali is all about celebration. A day to have fun with the family, invite friends over for games and food, while celebrating the festival of lights. But for those who wish to make an impromptu movie plan with guests and watch a big-screen film as a part of your Diwali plan, we have curated a list of the top five films releasing in theatres in both Bollywood and South languages.

Feel free to decide which film to go for this festive weekend.

Diwali 2025: Top 5 movies to watch in theatres

1. Thamma (Hindi)

Fans of supernatural thrillers are in for a treat. Thamma weaves mythology, vampire lore, and romance into a visually stunning tale. With Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal leading the cast, this film promises edge-of-your-seat action, mesmerising songs like Tum Mere Na Huye and Poison Baby, and a gripping story. It’s also a part of the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, though this installment leans more towards romance than laughs. It releases on October 21, 2025.

2. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (Hindi)

A tale of love that defies the ordinary, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat explores romance with a modern twist. Expect heartfelt performances, catchy music, and emotional highs that will have audiences laughing, crying, and falling in love right alongside the characters. Starring Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane, this film is perfect for viewers seeking a feel-good, romantic Diwali watch. It hits the screen on October 21, 2025, clashing with Thamma at the box office.

3. Godday Godday Chaa 2 (Punjabi)

The sequel to the quirky hit Godday Godday Chaa returns with more laughter, more drama, and larger-than-life characters. The film is perfect for audiences looking to celebrate Diwali with a light-hearted cinematic experience and something funny. It stars Ammy Virk, Tania, Gurjazz in lead roles. It will release on October 22, 2025.

4. Bison (Tamil)

For those craving action and adrenaline, Bison promises intense sequences, gripping storytelling, and powerhouse performances. Alternatively titled Bison: Kaalamaadan, this sports drama is directed and written by Mari Selvaraj. With Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, the film also stars Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, and Kalaiyarasan. The film released on October 17, leading to the Diwali weekend.

5. Diesel (Tamil)

Diesel is set to rev up the festival season with entertainment, energy, and humor. Directed and penned by Shanmugam Muthusamy, the action thriller starring Harish Kalyan and Athulya Ravi in lead roles, has Vinay Rai as the villain. Sai Kumar, Karunas, and Ananya are a key part of the supporting cast. It saw the light of the day on October 17.

So, which film are you planning to watch this Diwali?

