Tamil movies releasing on Diwali 2025: Diesel, Dude, Bison headline the festival lineup Tamil cinema gears up for a blockbuster Diwali 2025 with new releases like Diesel, Dude, Bison, Kambi Katna Kathai, and Carmeni Selvam. Releasing on October 17, these films promise a perfect mix of action, emotion, and entertainment for a bright festive weekend.

New Delhi:

This Diwali, Tamil cinema will be brighter than ever with a whole slew of theatrical blockbusters and OTT premieres opening in theaters. From action thrills of the likes of Bison and Diesel to emotional drama of Dude, viewers can await a thrilling festive blend of drama, sentiment, and entertainment.

With strong performances, engaging stories, and solid ensembles, Diwali 2025 will be a special celebration for Tamil cinema fans everywhere. So, let's have a look at Tamil films releasing this Friday.

Diesel: Harish Kalyan and Athulya Ravi’s action thriller

Directed and written by Shanmugam Muthusamy, Diesel is an action thriller with Harish Kalyan and Athulya Ravi in the lead, and the villain's role portrayed by Vinay Rai. Sai Kumar, Karunas, and Ananya form the supporting cast. Dhibu Ninan Thomas provides the music, while MS covers the cinematography.

Starring Prabhu and Richard M. Nathan, and edited by San Lokesh, the movie promises a riveting combination of emotion, suspense, and high-octane action. Diesel will release grandly on Diwali on October 17, 2025.

Dude: Pradeep Ranganathan’s emotional friendship drama

Directed by Keerthiswaran, Dude is a romantic drama that stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, among others, with Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Neha Shetty, and Rohini. The movie follows the strong emotional bond between two close friends, dealing with issues of love, sacrifice, and loyalty.

With its youthful vibe and genuine storytelling, Dude will hopefully resonate with young audiences. It opens in theaters on October 17, 2025, during the Diwali weekend.

Bison: Dhruv Vikram’s sports saga directed by Mari Selvaraj

Alternatively titled Bison: Kaalamaadan, this sports drama is directed and written by Mari Selvaraj. With Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, the film also stars Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, and Kalaiyarasan. With music composed by Nivas K Prasanna, cinematography handled by Ezhil Arasu K, Bison takes cues from real life to offer a strong and emotive story.

The movie releases on October 17, 2025, as a part of the Diwali festivities.

Kambi Katna Kathai: Natty’s comic caper for Diwali laughs

Rajanathan Periyasamy's Kambi Katna Kathai adds humor to the festive schedule. Featuring Natarajan Subramaniam (Natty) and Singam Puli, the movie is a story about a scam artist who pretends to be a spiritual guru to cheat his believers but gets caught up in a crazy emerald heist. With its mix of crime, humour and wit, the film guarantees a light-hearted Diwali viewing.

Under Mangatha Movies, Kambi Katna Kathai is produced by Ravi and is out in cinemas on October 17, 2025.

Carmeni Selvam: Samuthirakani’s emotional comedy-drama

Directed by Ram Chakri, Carmeni Selvam is a comedy-drama featuring Samuthirakani and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Abhinaya, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in important roles. The movie is about an amiable man whose life goes haywire when greed and ambition descend upon his moral sense.

Staying even-tempered with humour and emotional depth, Carmeni Selvam pictures human nature in a treatable manner. Arun Rangarajulu produced it under Pathway Productions and will release it in theatres on October 17, 2025.

Also Read: Diwali 2025 OTT releases: What to watch with family this festive weekend