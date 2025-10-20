Box Office collection [Oct 19, 2025]: Kantara Chapter 1 roars on Diwali, Dude and Bison witness weekend boost The Diwali weekend brought a strong surge at the box office, led by Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, which witnessed massive growth. Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude also maintained steady momentum with solid weekend numbers, while Dhruv Vikram's Bison picked up pace after a slow start.

New Delhi:

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, which hit theatres on October 2, continues its dream run at the box office. Despite facing tough competition from new South Indian releases, the film remains a top choice for cinephiles. On October 17, several other regional films, including Dude and Bison, joined the race, giving audiences plenty to choose from.

However, Kantara: Chapter 1 roared back with an impressive score. In fact, both Dude and Bison are doing well too. Let's decode their box office scores.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection (Day 18)

The mythological thriller made a huge comeback on the Diwali weekend after its first noticeable dip after a blockbuster two weeks-run, according to Sacnilk. The film is estimated to have earned Rs 17.50 crore at the box office, taking the total tally in India to Rs 524.15 crore. Worldwide, the film earned Rs 717.50 crore, and the numbers are only going to pick up now.

Dude Box Office Collection (Day 3)

Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude, co-starring Mamitha Baiju, opened to a strong start with Rs 10 crore. Directed by Keerthiswaran, the romantic drama struck a chord with audiences through its emotional storytelling and strong ensemble featuring Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Neha Shetty, and Rohini. On Day 3, the film remained steady with its collections by minting Rs 10.50 crore, taking the total tally to Rs 30.35 crore.

Bison Box Office Collection (Day 3)

Bison: Kaalamaadan, the sports drama directed by Mari Selvaraj, earned ₹2.50 crore on its opening day with a 31.98% occupancy. Starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran, the film also features Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, and Kalaiyarasan. While it opened modestly compared to its competitors, Bison picked up momentum on the festive weekend. On Day 3, Bison earned Rs 4.25 crore. The film's total collection stands at Rs 10.10 crore.

They Call Him OG Worldwide Collection

Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG continues its run, collecting ₹0.28 crore on Day 22. The film’s total now stands at ₹192.69 crore worldwide. After a thunderous start, its pace has slowed slightly due to increased competition from both South and Hindi releases.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 is nearing the end of its theatrical journey. Released on September 18, the courtroom comedy earned Rs 0.65 crore on its fifth Sunday, bringing its India total to Rs 115.50 crore. With new Diwali films taking over screens, its box office run has naturally begun to taper off. The film is expected to release on OTT soon.

For the unversed, the box office numbers of the film's listed above will take an interesting turn owing to two big releases from Bollywood. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma arrives in theatres from October 21, along with Harshvardhan Rane–Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat on October 21. It will be interesting to note how the box office dynamics change from Tuesday.

