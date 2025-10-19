Box Office collection [October 18, 2025]: Kantara Chapter 1 crosses Rs 500 crore, Dude and Bison hold strong Box Office Collection [October 18, 2025]: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 enters the Rs 500 crore club in just 17 days. Meanwhile, Tamil movies Dude and Bison continue their steady performance, and Bollywood’s Jolly LLB 3 slows down after a strong first month.

New Delhi:

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara Chapter 1' continues its massive run, entering the Rs 500 crore club within just seventeen days of its release. This Kannada-language folklore action film has been giving tough competition to other ongoing movies. Meanwhile, the third Friday of October 2025 saw a major box office clash between South Indian films, with titles like 'Dude', 'Bison: Kaalamaadan', and others hitting the big screens on October 17, 2025.

At the same time, the Bollywood film 'Jolly LLB 3', which has completed 30 days in theatres, experienced a drop in its earnings, collecting Rs 0.3 crore across India on Saturday. Read on for the detailed box office report of these films.

Kantara Chapter 1 earns over Rs 500 crore within 17 days

The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster film 'Kantara', titled 'Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1', continued to perform well at the Indian box office and crossed the Rs 500 crore mark within 17 days of its release. The movie has collected Rs 12.50 crore on its third Saturday, bringing its total India collection to Rs 506.25 crore. Rishab Shetty's directorial 'Kantara Chapter 1' holds an impressive IMDb rating of 8.6. It also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in the lead roles.

Dude's day 2 box office collection

Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Dude' is a romantic comedy drama directed by Keerthiswaran. The Tamil-language film opened strongly at the box office, collecting Rs 9.75 crore on its opening day. On its first Saturday (day 2), the movie collected Rs 10 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 19.75 crore. The film also features Mamitha Baiju in the lead role.

Bison: Kaalamaadan's box office collection day 2

The Tamil film 'Bison: Kaalamaadan' starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran is directed by Mari Selvaraj. The film has been receiving praise from both audience and critics alike, resulting in its IMDb rating of 8.1. The sports drama film has a decent start on its opening day. It collected Rs 2.55 crore on its first day. Meanwhile, it earned Rs 3 crore on its second day. With this, the film's total collection stands at Rs 5.55 crore.

They Call Him OG's worldwide box office collection

Pawan Kalyan's film 'They Call Him OG' received mixed reviews from the audience and critics upon its release, resulting in its IMDb rating of 6.8. The movie hit the silver screens on September 25, 2025. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs 293.65 crore at the worldwide box office. Directed by Sujeeth, the Telugu-language film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arulmohan in the lead roles. However, the film's net collection in India stands at Rs 191.5 crore so far. Its overseas collection is Rs 65.25 crore.

Jolly LLB 3 earns Rs 114.76 crore in India so far

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom comedy drama film 'Jolly LLB 3' slowed down at the box office. It must be noted that the film has completed its 30-day run in the theatres. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has earned Rs 114.76 crore in India. The Bollywood film is directed by Subhash Kapoor and also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Gajraj Rao in key roles.

