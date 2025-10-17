Thamma movie release date, songs, and budget: Ayushmann, Rashmika bring myth and madness this Diwali Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma hits theatres on October 21, 2025. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film blends love, myth, and darkness, featuring songs like Poison Baby and Tum Mere Na Huye. Here’s everything to know — from cast to meaning to budget.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma is finally headed for release on October 21, making it Bollywood's big Diwali release. The film clashes with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar, and Shaad Randhawa.

As excitement mounts for Thamma, curious cinephiles have been seeking more updates on the Ayushmann and Rashmika-starrer. Before the film hits the screen, here's all you need to know about the project in a nutshell.

When is Thamma releasing?

Thamma is slated for a theatrical release on 21 October 2025, timed beautifully for Diwali.

What is Thamma about?

Thamma tells a bloody love story woven with mythology, supernatural powers, and fate. The central arc involves a vampire transformation, forgotten legends, and a cosmic battle between love and darkness. The film is a part of Dinesh Vijan's Stree-verse.

Who stars in Thamma?

Ayushmann Khurrana plays the lead character in the film, followed by Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a pivotal role in the film, along with Paresh Rawal, who is also a part of the cast.

Thamma songs and soundtrack: Poison Baby, Tum Mere Na Huye and more

If the songs are any indication, Thamma might be Maddock’s most musically rich project yet. The soundtrack, composed by Sachin–Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, balances haunting romance with foot-tapping beats. Tum Mere Na Huye, sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, captures the ache of unfulfilled love. The song’s visuals show Ayushmann fading into mist as Rashmika watches helplessly.

Poison Baby, featuring Malaika Arora in a hypnotic dance sequence, with a burst of glamour and danger. Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka and Rahein Na Rahein Hum round out the album, each blending myth with melody.

What does Thamma mean?

Unlike Stree or Munjya, the title doesn't come from Indian folklore. Thamma is a name coined within the film’s mythology, representing an ancient entity - part vampire, part Yaksha, and entirely unpredictable. According to the film’s lore, Thamma is the name villagers once whispered in fear - the being who could charm and curse in the same breath.

Budget and production details of Thamma

Reportedly, Thamma is made on an estimated budget of Rs 150 crore. The film has been shot across Delhi, Mumbai, and Ooty. It blends real-world landscapes with elaborate VFX sequences. The film's production began in December 2024 and wrapped by mid-2025. It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who previousl directed Munjya. Stree director Amar Kaushik is a part of the film's production unit.

Thamma’s place in the Maddock horror-comedy universe

With Thamma, Maddock Films stretches its wings beyond horror-comedy into full-fledged mythic storytelling. Fans have spotted links connecting Thamma to Stree 2 and Bhediya, with possible crossovers ahead.

